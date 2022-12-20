Needham & Company LLC Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.35.

AMBA stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $220.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 25.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Ambarella by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 23.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

