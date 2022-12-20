NEM (XEM) Price Down 10.4% This Week

NEM (XEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a total market cap of $271.74 million and $9.55 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007687 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $905.99 or 0.05333465 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00493500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

