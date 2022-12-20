Neo (NEO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.48 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Neo has a market capitalization of $459.06 million and $19.48 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00038587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.67 or 0.05035013 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00495319 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.36 or 0.29347916 BTC.
About Neo
NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
