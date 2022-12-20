Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.56. The company had a trading volume of 113,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.