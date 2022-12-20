Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. 18,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,205. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 294.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,293,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

