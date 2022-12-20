Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund makes up about 3.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,834. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Articles

