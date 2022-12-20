Next Capital Management LLC Sells 20,492 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 153,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 2,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

