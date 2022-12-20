Next Capital Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Ecolab stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.47. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

