Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

