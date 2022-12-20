Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Lowered to $259.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $233.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $258.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 249.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 260,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

