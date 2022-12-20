NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $48,579.40 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,323,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,824,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The stock has a market cap of $404.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $285,893,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

