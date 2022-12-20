NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

