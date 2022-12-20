Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0365 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $208.73 million and $13.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.86 or 0.07201199 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00070732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03661629 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,609,873.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.