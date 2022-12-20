Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $209.22 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.86 or 0.07203213 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00070614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021680 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03661629 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,609,873.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.