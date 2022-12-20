Oasis Network Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $206.77 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.95 or 0.07148694 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00069975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021374 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03814271 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $8,555,168.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

