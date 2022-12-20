OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Trading 10.5% Higher

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.62. 279,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,602,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.