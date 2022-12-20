OLD Republic International Corp Sells 348,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348,400 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.1% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $91,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 91,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 149,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 203,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $440.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

