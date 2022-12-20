OmniaVerse (OMNIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $219,189.40

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $219,189.40 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.52 or 0.05373636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00497918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.92 or 0.29501890 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

