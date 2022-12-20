Ontology Gas (ONG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.68 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $75.81 million and $2.68 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,807,147 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

