Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Open Text Stock Down 0.4 %
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Open Text Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 178.19%.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
