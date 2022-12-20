Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Open Text has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $48.46.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 178.19%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

