Orin Green Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orin Green Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

