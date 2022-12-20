Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orin Green Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.
