Orin Green Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orin Green Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.