Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.70

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Danske raised Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

