Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.82. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 8,911 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 116.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 174,790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Orla Mining by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,737 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $110,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Orla Mining by 127.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

