PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Position Trimmed by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. 13,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,392. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

