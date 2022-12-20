Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Schwab Charitable Fund’s 6th Largest Position

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.7% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

