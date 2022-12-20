PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $3.44 or 0.00020562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $547.41 million and $26.63 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 352,888,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,236,191 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

