Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.16

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 6192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,217.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 740,003 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 255,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,291,000 after buying an additional 232,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

