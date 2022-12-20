Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $65.75. 564,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,029,979. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

