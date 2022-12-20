Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $427,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,978,000 after buying an additional 175,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,889,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VSS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,945. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

