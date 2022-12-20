Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $203,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $32,050,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Timken by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Timken Trading Up 0.6 %

Timken stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

