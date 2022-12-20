Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. 37,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,677. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

