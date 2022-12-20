Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 11.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $39,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,494,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,077,000 after purchasing an additional 808,926 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,112,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 688,172 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

