Parker Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,921 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $348.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.63 and its 200 day moving average is $359.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

