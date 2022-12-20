PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PayPal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12.

PayPal last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

