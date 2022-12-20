Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,929,000 after buying an additional 1,261,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after buying an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after buying an additional 1,421,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.