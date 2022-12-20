Performant Financial’s (PFMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 162.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 10,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,146. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $226.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

