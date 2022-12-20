Performant Financial’s (PFMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 162.30% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Performant Financial Stock Performance
Shares of PFMT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 10,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,146. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $226.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of -0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
