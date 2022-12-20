Peterson Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,817 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

