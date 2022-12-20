Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 2.6 %

PEYUF stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEYUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

