PFG Advisors Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

