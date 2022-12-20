PFG Advisors Buys 22,839 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.