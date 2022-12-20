PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 60,822 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

