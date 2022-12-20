PFG Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

