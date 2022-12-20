PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 49,430 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

