PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

