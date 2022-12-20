PFG Advisors Sells 10,372 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $180,650,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

