PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 726,131 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,932.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,932.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,547,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,320 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGT Innovations Stock Down 1.1 %

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of PGTI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 5,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,210. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.