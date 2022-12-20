Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 5,107 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.12.

Pharming Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Pharming Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

