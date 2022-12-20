Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 17,731 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Banc of California comprises about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter worth $4,405,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Banc of California by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 16.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,618. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

